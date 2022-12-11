England crash out of World Cup quarterfinals to France after Harry Kane penalty miss - ESPN

Harry Kane missed a late penalty as England crashed out of the World Cup quarterfinals with a 2-1 defeat to reigning champions France. Aurelien Tchouameni put France ahead through a sweet strike in the 17th minute before Kane drew the two sides level with a 54th minute penalty, but Olivier Giroud scored what proved to be a decisive header in the 78th minute.

Morocco shock Portugal to become first African nation in World Cup semifinals - ESPN

Morocco became the first African nation to reach a World Cup semifinal as they stunned Portugal with a 1-0 win thanks to a Youssef En-Nesyri header. En-Nesyri’s towering effort in the 42nd minute proved to be the only goal of the quarterfinal as Morocco held firm despite Portugal’s dominance at Al Thumama Stadium.

Manchester United will make it difficult for Barça to acquire Portuguese full-back Diogo Dalot - SPORT

Diogo Dalot is one of the right-backs to have the most consensus amongst Barça’s sporting department to reinforce the team for next season. The Blaugrana have reached out to his entourage but it is evident that it has going to be very difficult to bring him to Camp Nou.

Barça in no rush to sell young Spanish full-back Álex Balde as offers begin to flow in - SPORT

Barça and Álex Balde have practically reached an agreement to renew his contract until 2027 with a significant salary increase and a termination clause of 500 million euros.

French duo Dembélé and Koundé the last hope for FC Barcelona at the 2022 World Cup - SPORT

At the 2022 World Cup, FC Barcelona have registered a record number of players and have become the club with the most representation in the history of the competition.

Dortmund do not want to sell Meunier to Barça in January - SPORT

The winter transfer window for Barça is going to be a long one. The president, Joan Laporta, has already indicated that it would be extremely complicated to sign players due to La Liga’s wage regulations and it seems that there are no affordable alternatives.

Barça take a stand and Dutch forward Memphis Depay could stay - SPORT

Memphis’ future at Barça could have changed radically. The sporting department had planned to release him to free up a spot in January, but the difficulty in registering signings due to La Liga regulations has put the brakes on his departure.

Barça making progress in their pursuit of Chelsea and French midfielder N’Golo Kanté - SPORT

Barça are making great strides to position themselves in the lead to sign N’Golo Kanté for next season. The Frenchman has been in contact with the Blaugrana club for weeks and the basis of the agreement is practically closed, depending on how he recovers from his hamstring injury.

Xavi unsure on Barcelona move for Ruben Neves - Football España

Barcelona are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Ruben Neves in 2023. The Portuguese international was linked with a move away from Wolves before the 2022/23 season with La Blaugrana eyeing a deal as part of their long term plan to replace Sergio Busquets in Catalonia.

Atletico Madrid eye Luis Enrique as Diego Simeone replacement - Football España

Atletico Madrid could make a bold move for Luis Enrique if Diego Simeone leaves the club in 2023. Enrique ended his relationship with the Spanish national team this week following their 2022 World Cup exit at the hands of Morocco.