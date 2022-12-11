Barcelona boss Xavi prefers Zubimendi to Neves - report

Barcelona continue to be linked with a host of midfielders, with Sergio Busquets expected to hang up his boots at the end of the season when his current contract expires.

Ruben Neves and Martin Zubimendi are the two players most regularly mentioned, but it seems there’s a clear favorite in Xavi’s eyes.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that the Barcelona boss prefers Zubimendi as he thinks he is more similar to Busquets and has the greater potential.

The problem with Zubimendi, however, is the small fact he’s just signed a contract renewal at Real Sociedad and has a release clause set at €60 million.

Neves is likely to be cheaper as he’s out of contract at Wolves in 2024, and has already flirted with Barca this season.

Whether either player will arrive in the summer remains to be seen due to the club’s ongoing financial issues.

Barca have already warned that January transfer are very unlikely and work will need to be done if the Catalans want to strengthen significantly at the end of the season.