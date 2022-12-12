Barcelona tipped to hand Sergi Roberto another contract extension

Barcelona are reportedly thinking about handing Sergi Roberto another one-year contract extension at the end of the season.

Roberto’s current deal expires in 2023 but Diario Sport reckon the Catalans could look to keep him at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona still want to bring in a new right-back but could keep Roberto as they plan to offload both Sergino Dest and Hector Bellerin.

Dest has a purchase option in his AC Milan loan deal, which Barca will hope is activated, while Bellerin only signed a one-year deal last summer.

Roberto has made 12 appearances this season but did suffer a dislocated shoulder in October which saw him sidelined.

The 30-year-old has now been passed fit and will be hoping he can make an impact in the second half of the season.

Sport reckon his future may depend on how Barca finish the season, but right now “everything points to him being at Camp Nou next season.”