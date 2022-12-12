Dembélé and Kounde, FC Barcelona's sole semi-finalists - FC Barcelona

Ousmane Dembéle and Jules Kounde are the only FC Barcelona players who will feature in the final four of the FIFA World Cup after Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis all crashed on penalties in the quarter finals.

FC Barcelona 4-0 Alhama: Victory to end the year at the Johan - FC Barcelona

The Barça women bounced back from the setback at the Alianz Arena by beating Alhama of Murcia in the last game of 2022 at the Estadi Johan Cryuff. The win leaves them top of the league table with a 100 per cent record.

Nàstic 1-0 Barça Atlètic: Defeat away from home - FC Barcelona

Barça Atlètic were unable to round off the week with a second win in a row after Rafa Márquez's team went down to defeat in Tarragona against Nàstic. Following a win and a draw in their last two matches, a goal on the stroke of half time from Robert Simón was enough to decide the encounter in the home side's favour.

Barça players getting back to training with all but the French duo out of the 2022 World Cup - SPORT

Still at a low ebb, but Xavi Hernandez is continuing to reassemble his squad to get the season underway again. After the disbandment of last November (Barça became the club most affected by the World Cup exodus with up to 17 called-up players), the coach gave the rest of the squad rest until 5th December.

Barça looking to renew full-back Sergi Roberto for another year - SPORT

One of the primary objectives is to sign a right-back either in January or in the summer, but there will likely be no more additions in this position. That is why Barça are considering renewing Sergi Roberto for another year, although this will heavily rely on how the season ends.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Dalot's friendship could help Barca - SPORT

Diogo Dalot, 23, is one of the full backs with the best potential in world football. He had a strong Qatar World Cup, despite Portugal’s elimination in the quarter-finals by Morocco. He’s a player that Barcelona have tracked for a while to reinforce their right back spot.

Cruyff and Xavi mount pressure on Laporta to get Barça to sign Martín Zubimendi - SPORT

Squads are built on top of a lot of discussions and debates amongst various members of the sporting management and the coach. At Barça, all eyes are currently on the midfield position. With Busquets likely to leave, the club have begun the seemingly impossible task of finding his replacement.

Sergio Busquets' international retirement could be 'imminent' - Football España

Spain’s premature exit from the World Cup and Luis Enrique’s departure as manager could lead to Sergio Busquets retiring from international football earlier than expected. The La Roja captain already had a rough idea of when he would call time of his international career. In his head, he would play through until the resumption of the UEFA Nations League, which is scheduled for June 2023.

Denzel Dumfries being watched by Barcelona - Football España

Barcelona are keeping tabs on Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries. Xavi wants to bring in a new right back to the club, as that is perceived to be his side’s weakest area of the squad. They currently have Sergi Roberto and Hector Bellerin as naturals in the position, while Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde can also fill in.