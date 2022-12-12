Kessie returns to Barcelona training after hamstring injury

Franck Kessie was back in Barcelona training on Monday after recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in November against Viktoria Plzen.

The midfielder hasn’t featured too much this season, making just five starts, but is now fit ahead of the return of domestic action.

There’s been speculation that Kessie could leave in January, but his agent has insisted he wants to stay and prove his worth.

Xavi also called up a host of youngsters for Monday’s session as he remains without a host of players because of the World Cup.

Starlet Lamine Yamal was present along with fellow youngsters Arnau Casas, Héctor Fort, Unai Hernández, Dani Rodríguez and Ángel Alarcón.

Barcelona are expected to welcome back Andreas Christensen and Marc-Andre ter Stegen this week but will have to wait a while longer for the rest of the squad to return.

It’s been estimated that Xavi won’t have his full squad available until December 26th, giving him precious little time to worth with everyone before the first game back against Espanyol on December 31.