Barcelona eyeing Morocco World Cup star Azzedine Ounah - report

World Cup breakout players are some of the most exciting stories you can have on the world stage. This time around, a few players have caught the eye of Europe’s top clubs. In particular, for Morocco the 22-year-old midfielder Azzedine Ounahi has taken the tournament by storm.

According to a couple of reports in Europe, Barcelona have taken a liking to his play at the tournament and have started to discuss what a bid would look like. His club Angers president Said Chabane confessed that if a player wants to leave, there’s not much they can do.

“We are preparing for everything, we had a meeting this afternoon with the coach and the sports coordinator to try to consider all the possible scenarios and not end up in the mud if it happens.” “You know well you cannot stop a player if they want to leave.” Chabane | Source

Time will tell if Ounahi is someone Barca will seriously make a bid on, but for now, he’s just been a pleasure to watch in Qatar.