New Spain boss Luis de la Fuente talks Busquets, Eric Garcia, Gavi & Pablo Torre

Luis de la Fuente was unveiled as the new Spain manager on Monday after taking over from Luis Enrique following La Roja’s disappointing World Cup campaign.

The new boss spoke about several Barcelona players and whether he’d be looking to change the team’s approach after taking over the hotseat.

Here are the best bits:

On Sergio Busquets

We will try to be faithful to our idea and be better than our rivals. I like to dominate the game, have good players who solve individual situations, run through transitions... I hope to have the opportunity to do that for a long time. I would be glad if Busquets wants to continue, he still has a lot to give to Spanish football.

On Gavi

We are lucky that there are players like Gavi who jump barriers. He has so much potential that he has developed at spectacular speed. He’s an important footballer that I’m going to be lucky enough to coach now.

On Eric Garcia

I think he’s a fantastic footballer who fits perfectly into our model. Perhaps, at some point, he was put under too much pressure, but he is a footballer who, with peace of mind and maturity, will perform at a much higher level.

On Pablo Torre

Pablo is one of those players who has talent. We don’t question the minutes that footballers have with their clubs, but rather we try to give players a chance.

On changing Spain’s style

There is a model, an idea, which is non-negotiable, but to which nuances must be incorporated to enrich it. We will try to grow and continue to improve. Football is constantly changing and we will try to cover our needs. The most important thing is being open to everything.

On Luis Enrique

We have exchanged messages since the World Cup ended. He congratulated me. We have a very good relationship. A new chapter begins and all eligible players have the same opportunity. From now on, we will begin to take on board information and make decisions. We have an idea formed, but the doors of the national team are open to everyone.

Spain will return to action in 2023 in March when they kick off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against Erling Haaland’s Norway.