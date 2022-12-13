Luis Enrique admits regrets over one Spain player at World Cup 2022

Luis Enrique has been chatting to Ibai Llanos about many things, including the World Cup, and admitted he has one particular regret.

The former Spain boss was asked if he could go back in time and change his squad list, was there any player he would remove from his 26-man travelling party?

Luis Enrique’s answer was unequivocal and will lead everyone to wonder - just who is he talking about?

“Yes. One player, but I won’t say the name. One player didn’t end up being what I thought and I would have changed him for another player,” he said.

We obviously don’t know who he was talking about but he did praise a host of players including Pedri, Alvaro Morata and Marco Asensio. He’s also said he wished he’s given Pablo Sarabia more minutes.

It’s also worth noting there were a host of Barca players in his Spain squad...was he talking about one of Xavi’s men?

Luis Enrique also went on to say he wants to continue coaching and is hoping to get back to work next season.

“I want to coach, I see myself wanting to take on a club and be able to develop with greater finesse and precision what I have not been able to do in the national side,” he added.

“I will probably wait for next season. This morning, I was told I’ve been signed up for a mountain bike race that I’m going to do with my brother.”

There have already been a host of clubs linked with Luis Enrique, and you get the feeling it won’t be long until we see him back at work again.