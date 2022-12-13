Back to work - FC Barcelona

After getting some time off on Saturday and Sunday, pitch 2 at the training ground was the venue for the first of this week's workouts, where Franck Kessie was among the players who were joined by Arnau Casas, Héctor Fort, Unai Hernández, Dani Rodríguez, Lamine Yamal and Ángel Alarcón of the youth team.

FC Barcelona World Cup Diary - December 12 - FC Barcelona

Looking ahead to Wednesday’s World Cup semi-final with Morocco, Jules Kounde has said that “Morocco have done extraordinarily well in this World Cup. They have a very compact team, with very tight lines and then don’t let the player with the ball through.” On a more personal level, the Barça defender said “there is always room for improvement, but I’m feeling more and more comfortable in the right-back role. I feel fortunate to be able to play in a World Cup semi-final.”

Ten Hag closes the door on Barcelona's hopes of signing Diogo Dalot - SPORT

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has openly acknowledged that the club are already working on applying automatic renewal to Diogo Dalot's contract, which would prevent the right-back from leaving on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Morocco keeping tabs on young Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal - SPORT

The Moroccan Federation are closely following the development of the young FC Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, who at 15 is breaking already breaking a number of records.

Midfielder Franck Kessie back in Barcelona training after injury - SPORT

Barcelona are back in training but are still waiting for all their World Cup players to return to prepare for the second leg of the season. They return to action against local rivals Espanyol on Dec. 31 with the aim of staying at the top of the table and competing until the end in the Europa League, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup.

Dembele & Kounde cases difficult for Xavi to manage as France progress - SPORT

With France remaining in Qatar until the last weekend of the World Cup, Barcelona will have to wait for Jules Koundé and Ousmane Dembele to return to Xavi's orders.

Villarreal want Barcelona starlet Pablo Torre on loan in 2023 - Football España

Barcelona rising star Pablo Torre could be offered a loan move away from the club in January. Torre has established a reputation as one of the brightest prospects in La Liga, after Barcelona completed a deal to sign him from Racing Santander, in March.

Barcelona Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff hints Barcelona may have to adapt style - Football España

There are few clubs in the world where the style of play weighs heavier on the manager than at Barcelona. While success pales any aberrations from what the fans at Camp Nou, deviating too far from entertaining football can impale any manager at Barcelona.

Hector Bellerin likely to remain at Barcelona over January transfer window - Football España

Bellerin returned to the club at the end of August from Arsenal but through injury and lack of selection, has appeared in just five matches this season. Often Xavi Hernandez has elected to use other defenders such as Alejandro Balde out of position ahead of him.

Barcelona eyeing World Cup revelation should finances allow - Football España

With the eyes of the world watching on, there is no greater shop window than the World Cup. Over the course of a maximum of seven games, players can catapult their entire career to the next level through a successful run. That will likely be the case for Moroccan midfielder Azzedine Ounahi. The 22-year-old has not only been a tireless presence in the Morocco midfield in Qatar, but has also exhibited excellent technical ability and intelligence in high-pressure situations.