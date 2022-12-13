And then there were four. After three weeks and 60 matches filled with incredible action and historic upsets, the 2022 World Cup reaches its last week as the semifinals take place over the next couple of days to decide which two nations will fight for the biggest trophy in sports on Sunday.

The first semi doesn’t feature a current Barcelona player, but ask any Barça fan and they’ll tell you that this is the one game they really care about: Lionel Messi and Argentina look to reach the Final for the second time in the last three World Cups when they meet 2018 finalists Croatia in Al Daayen.

The GOAT has been the Albiceleste’s best player and was decisive in the thrilling quartefinal win against the Netherlands, and this really feels like Messi’s tournament as we reach its pinnacle. Argentina are the favorites, but Luka Modric and Croatia just knocked out Brazil after coming from behind and winning on penalties and are ready to pull off another upset as they look for a second straight trip to the title match.

This promises to be an incredibly tense semifinal with everything on the line for the GOAT and his troops, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Semifinals, Match 1

Date/Time: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 10pm local time, 2pm ET, 11am PT (USA), 8pm WAT (Nigeria), 12.30am IST (India, Wednesday)

Venue: Lusail Stadium, Al Daayen

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: FOX (USA), NTA Sports 24 (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), others

Online: FOX Sports App, Sling TV (USA), others

