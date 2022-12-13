Inaki Pena’s renewal at Barcelona is ‘virtually closed’ - report

Barcelona back-up goalkeeper Inaki Pena is expected to put pen to paper on a new deal at the club in the coming weeks.

Relevo are reporting that the extension is “virtually closed” and could be signed, sealed and delivered before Christmas.

Pena has decided to continue with Barca despite having offers from elsewhere. Galatasaray and several Premier League clubs have been interested in his services.

The 23-year-old knows he won’t get much game time this season but it’s not inconceivable that he could go out on loan again to continue his development at some point.

Pena’s new contract is expected to run until 2025-26 and he’ll be hoping for some minutes in the second half of the season.

The Copa del Rey should certainly offer the chance of some first-team action. Pena’s only appearance this season so far came in the Champions League clash against Viktoria Plzen.