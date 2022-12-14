Raphinha says he’ll ‘need some time’ to get over Brazil’s World Cup exit

Barcelona forward Raphinha has shared his thoughts on Brazil’s shock exit from World Cup 2022.

The tournament favorites were dumped out on penalties by Croatia at the quarter-final stage after a 1-1 draw.

Raphinha has written a lengthy post on Instagram says it’s going to take him a little while to get over the defeat.

“Well, after a few days thinking about what I could write, I confess that I have no words at the moment. Wearing and defending the heaviest shirt in world football is a gift. To represent the Brazilian national team and compete in a World Cup, a dream.

“The desire to achieve was very strong, very great, but it was interrupted so unexpectedly and very painfully. Will still need some time, to clear the head and try to understand all the feelings of the past few weeks.

“From the joy of achieving a boy’s dream to the frustration of having our goal interrupted, it still hurts, and it hurts a lot. However, the sadness will pass, it may take time, but the gratitude for having been part of this group will be eternal and unforgettable.

“Thank you to every single person who committed fully, worked tirelessly and stood together through every win and also when things didn’t work out.

“Pride remains, just like that, the goal of putting another star on our chest continues. Thank you very much to everyone who prayed for us and continue to dream with us!”

Raphinha will be granted some time off before returning to work with Barcelona, but the club will want the forward back fit and firing as soon as possible, particularly with Robert Lewandowski banned for the team’s first three La Liga games back.