Barcelona interested in Boca Juniors midfielder Alan Varela - report

Barcelona are thought to be scouring the market for potential replacements for Sergio Busquets and have come up with a new name.

Diario Sport are reporting that Boca Juniors midfielder Alan Varela is the latest player to have caught the Catalans’ attention.

Barca are said to have received excellent reports on the youngster and have been told he’s ready to make the jump to Europe already.

Varela is thought to be valued at around €20 million, making him significantly cheaper than other targets, such as Martin Zubimendi and Ruben Neves.

Sport highlight also how Varela began his career at a Barca academy in Buenos Aires, meaning he has been brought up playing in the club’s traditional style.

Varela then moved on to Boca but the two clubs have an agreement which means Barca have “priority in signing the most outstanding players from the Boca youth academy.”

Benfica are also thought to be keen on the 21-year-old. The Portuguese may need a replacement for Enzo Fernandez who is being linked with an exit.