And then there were three. The 2022 World Cup has reached its pinnacle and one nation has already booked a spot in Sunday’s title match, and now it’s time to find out who will face Lionel Messi’s Argentina for the biggest trophy in all of sports.

And this memorable World Cup filled with upsets could be in line for one more as defending champions France take on Morocco. The French have done their homework so far in the tournament, and despite the nervous moments in the quarterfinal against England they found the goals when it mattered and booked a spot in the semis. Ousmane Dembélé and Jules Kounde are only one game away from the Final, but standing in their way is the biggest surprise of the tournament.

Morocco knocked out Spain in the Round of 16 and shocked the world again by beating Portugal in the quarterfinals, becoming the first African nation to reach the World Cup’s Final Four. They are incredibly well coached and their most talented players have delivered in every big moment in Qatar, and there is no reason to believe they can’t do it one more time against the champs.

This should be an incredible semifinal, and you are welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Semifinals, Match 2

Date/Time: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 10pm local time, 2pm ET, 11am PT (USA), 8pm WAT (Nigeria), 12.30am IST (India, Thursday)

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Referee: César Ramos (MEX)

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: FOX (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), others

Online: FOX Sports App, Sling TV (USA), others

