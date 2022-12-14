Work continues at the Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

The Tuesday workout was on pitch 2 at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, where Arnau Casas, Héctor Fort, Unai Hernández, Dani Rodríguez, Lamine Yamal and Ángel Alarcón of the youth team were present once again, but this time also joined by team-mate Astralaga.

Pedri named winner of Goal of the Year for 2022 - FC Barcelona

The best goal of the year has been decided: Pedri's goal against Sevilla at Camp Nou was chosen as the best strike after a vote by Barça fans via the Club's official website. Once again the Canary Island midfielder receives recognition that had the fans inside and outside the stadium on their feet.

World Cup 2022: Argentina 3-0 Croatia - Messi and Alvarez put their side into World Cup final - BBC Sport

A dazzling performance from Lionel Messi led Argentina to their sixth World Cup final with victory over Croatia at Lusail Stadium. Messi now gets one last chance to win the piece of silverware that has eluded him in his trophy-laden career, but Manchester City's 22-year-old striker Julian Alvarez also shone as Argentina ensured they will return here on Sunday to face either France or Morocco.

Xavi looking at options without Robert Lewandowski - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski has probably been the most influential and leading man at FC Barcelona in the 2022/23 campaign to date. He has played practically every game. 1505 minutes out of a total of 1800. That means 84%. 21 goals and seven assists. But Xavi Hernández will have to devise a way to cope without the Pole, who is suspended for three La Liga games.

Alan Varela, the new Busquets at Boca liked by Barca - SPORT

Barcelona need a defensive midfielder to back up and eventually replace Sergio Busquets and they are looking at the market for options. Both Xavi and Jordi Cruyff think the best alternative is Real Sociedad’s Zubimendi, but there are various reports about other players too at the club.

Barcelona's big decision over Pablo Torre's future - SPORT

Barça will make a decision on the future of Pablo Torre in the coming days. The Blaugrana club has received three offers from top flight teams, requesting a loan until the end of the season and all parties will agree on the best for the young footballer, who is very reluctant to abandon the Blaugrana.

Barcelona identify priority targets for January transfer window - Football España

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez will meet with president Joan Laporta in the near future to discuss possible signings for next month’s transfer window. Xavi is keen to meet with Laporta to figure out the margins that Barcelona have in terms of financial fair play, which will allow the club to identify how much money they can spend on players.

Barcelona star set to sign new deal at the club - Football España

Barcelona are close to agreeing a deal to tie down another first team player. Goalkeeper Inaki Pena, who has been backup to Marc-Andre Ter Stegen this season, is set to pen a three-year deal at the Camp Nou, according to Sport.

Barcelona following 19-year-old Croatian midfielder making waves at Dinamo Zagreb - Football España

As the Croatian midfield impresses the world on the biggest stage of all, Barcelona are tracking the next in line to the throne at Dinamo Zagreb. Todofichajes say that the Blaugrana scouting 19-year-old midfielder Martin Baturina, who has broken into the first team at Dinamo Zagreb.