Pedri wins Barcelona’s Goal of the Year for 2022

Pedri’s brilliant strike against Sevilla back in April has been voted as Barcelona’s best goal of 2022 by the club’s fans.

Barca’s website ran an online poll asking supporters for their favorite goal of the season and over 18,000 people took part in the vote.

Pedri ran out the winner with his superb effort at the Camp Nou. The midfielder sat down two defenders before beating Bono in the Sevilla goal with a shot from outside the box.

The goal received 5,067 votes to take top spot in the poll...and here it is (kind of).

Pedri also came in second place (with 3,543 votes) for another stunner, this time against Galatasaray in the Europa League.

It was another superb effort with Pedri showed great poise and patience in the penalty area before picking his spot and slotting home.

Third place when to Jordi Alba and his stunning volley against Atletico Madrid in a 4-2 win for Barcelona.