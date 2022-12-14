Christensen returns to Barcelona training after World Cup 2022

Andreas Christensen was back at Barcelona training on Wednesday as Xavi begins to recover his players from the 2022 World Cup.

Denmark were considered dark horses by many for the tournament in Qatar but disappointed, exiting at the group stage after finishing behind France, Australia, and Tunisia.

Christensen was one of Denmark’s few bright spots with his strong displays. The defender even managed a World Cup goal with his effort in a 2-1 defeat to France.

The defender will now turn his focus back to Barcelona and will be hoping he can feature regularly in the second half of the season.

Christensen has only made four La Liga starts so far and saw his early months at the club disrupted by an ankle injury.

Xavi will need his summer signing, particularly after seeing Gerard Pique depart, leaving Christensen, Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde as his recognised center-backs.