Memphis Depay’s Barcelona future set to be decided next week - report

The future of Memphis Depay is reportedly set to be decided in the coming week or two. The Barcelona attacker had a pretty solid World Cup despite being only just back from injury and still gaining fitness.

That round of performance has apparently brought out former club Manchester United’s interest. Erik Ten Hag is in need of another attacker after Sir Ronaldo’s exit and Depay could fit the bill.

Depay and Xavi are apparently set to meet as he returns from World Cup duty to chat about things. He hasn’t been a consistent feature in Xavi’s plans so an exit makes sense for both parties, the main concern is that Barcelona’s asking price might be a bit too high for the value and what teams are willing to pay. Time will tell.