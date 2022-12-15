Amrabat apologizes for Gavi post after Morocco’s World Cup over Spain

Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has apologized for a picture that emerged on his Instagram account after his team’s World Cup win over Spain.

The picture appeared to be mocking the Barcelona teenager and it obviously didn’t go down too well with some supporters.

Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat shared this picture to his IG story yesterday...



Sending the golden boy Gavi home pic.twitter.com/JYJmyuZu8f — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) December 7, 2022

Amrabat has now taken time out to explain what happened and to apologize for the incident.

“I want to explain myself on that. I have my Instagram account, but there is another person who also manages it for me,” he said. “The person who shared that image saw it as a joke. I have a lot of respect for the Spanish and when I heard that people were not liking it, I immediately deleted it. “If someone got angry, I apologize in the most sincere way. When people got upset, I decided to quickly remove it. I apologize if anyone felt upset.” Source | Marca

Morocco knocked Spain out of the tournament on penalties and went on to become the first African team to reach the semi-finals before being beaten by France.