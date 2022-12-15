Dembele & Kounde secure World Cup final spot with France

Barcelona will have two players in Sunday’s World Cup final in Qatar after France beat Morocco 2-0 in Wednesday’s second semi-final.

The result means Ousmane Dembele and Jules Kounde will feature in the final and take on Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the big showdown.

Both players have been key for Didier Deschamps’ side in Qatar and will be expected to start the match as France bid to defend their crown.

Kounde wasn’t able to celebrate straight after the game as he was called in for drug testing along with Ibrahima Konate.

“We can’t even celebrate,” Konate said as he filmed his Kounde with the testers. “It sucks,” was the reply from the Barca defender.

Koundé et Konaté qui ne peuvent pas célébrer avec le groupe. Dur... pic.twitter.com/bjwQ9KA7Xz — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) December 14, 2022

Sunday’s match promises to be quite the occasion with the fixture also seeing Messi come up alongside PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe.

The France striker is expected to take over the mantle of the world’s best player from Messi, but the Argentine has been proving at the tournament that he really still is the GOAT.

Antoine Griezmann is also proving hugely influential in Qatar for Les Bleus and was the MVP against Morocco.

21 - Players with the most chances created at #Qatar2022 :



21 - Antoine Griezmann

18 - Lionel Messi

11 - Theo Hernández

11 - Ousmane Dembélé

11 - Kylian Mbappé



Asistentes. #FIFAWorldCup #FRA #ARG pic.twitter.com/w1XQb4Ehs3 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 14, 2022

It’s been a difficult season for the forward, and he’s had to spend lots of time on the bench, but he’s certainly making it up for it in Qatar with some impressive displays in a deeper role.

