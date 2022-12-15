Kounde in dreamland after reaching World Cup final with France

Jules Kounde admitted he’s in dreamland after helping France reach the World Cup final by beating Morocco.

Les Bleus remain on course to defend their trophy after winning 2-0 and go on to face Argentina on Sunday.

Kounde spoke after the match and shared his thoughts on what it’s like to be heading towards a World Cup final.

“Play the final? This is a dream! Morocco gave us problems, they played a great match and we were able to meet the physical challenge, we knew we had to start the match very well and Theo’s goal made it easier for us,” he said. “We were very compact, in the second half it was a little more difficult, they had the ball, we were sometimes on a tightrope, in the end we were once again very united, everyone made a lot of effort . “We are a team that knows how to suffer, in all the matches we had periods when we were less well but we did not give up, we continued to be very intense, to fight for the boyfriend. “They know how to play, they caused us problems between the lines, fortunately for us Hugo made a few saves and we had a little bit of luck.” Source | L’Equipe

The Barcelona defender has started France’s last four games at the World Cup, playing at right-back, and will be expected to keep his place for the clash against Lionel Messi and Co.