Dembélé and Kounde march on to the World Cup final - FC Barcelona

The French national team, featuring Ousmane Dembélé and Jules Kounde, have defeated surprise package Morocco by 2-0 in the second WC semi-final in Qatar. Both Barça players started the game and Kounde saved a goal on the line in the final minutes as Morocco pushed to get back into the game.

From Cruyff to Xavi: Half a century of an iconic style - FC Barcelona

Johan Cruyff and Xavi Hernández are two of the most synonymous names with the Barça kind of football. It's a style that's not just about what, but also about how, and has been the source of constant admiration among football pundits in every corner of the globe - one that combines possession with attack.

Christensen and Ronald Araujo rejoin training - FC Barcelona

Wednesday brought more training at the Ciutat Esportiva. Xavi gathered his troops on pitch 2 for a session that brought the returns of Christensen, who worked out alone, and Ronald Araujo, who is till recovering from an injury that meant he didn't get to feature for his country at the World Cup.

Bayern alert to the Frenkie de Jong situation at Barca - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong has made it clear he wants to stay at Barca but it doesn’t mean there aren’t clubs that want him. One of them is Bayern Munich, who were waiting for this summer after sounding out the possibility this year.

Sofyan Amrabat says sorry after posting Gavi photo - SPORT

The Fiorentina player has won 40 balls back in the tournament, starring on the pitch, but also making headlines off it. After beating Spain on penalties, Amrabat posted a photo on social media of him carrying Gavi on his shoulder. However he deleted it after some replied to him angrily. Amrabat spoke to Marca about it.

Xavi Hernandez and Memphis Depay to meet for showdown talks over future - Football España

Memphis Depay has not yet spent 18 months at Barcelona, but it has been a turbulent time for the Dutch forward. Before his injury last season, he was regarded as their star forward, but since Xavi Hernandez has arrived, has found himself out of favour. Last summer it looked certain that he would move on, but without an offer he considered sufficient, elected to stay at Camp Nou.

Debate rages within Barcelona over Sergi Roberto contract decision - Football España

Barcelona’s limited resources mean that every decision over their squad planning increases in importance, even if the money involved would have seemed reasonable just five years ago. That has become the case for Sergi Roberto.

Barcelona recover two midfielders from injury in three days - Football España

Barcelona are slowly returning to work as they prepare for their first game back from the World Cup break, a baptism of fire in the derby against Espanyol on the 31st of December. On Wednesday, the first of the players involved in the World Cup are expected to return. Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Andreas Christensen, knocked out in the group stage with Germany and Denmark respectively, will be back in training. It remains to be seen if they enter into a specific programme to get them back to top speed.