Dembele sends classy message to Morocco after World Cup semi-final

Ousmane Dembele had a classy message for Morocco after helping France knock the Atlas Lions out of the World Cup on Wednesday.

Goal from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani sent the French into Sunday’s final against Argentina and ended Morocco’s dreams.

It’s still been a brilliant tournament for the Atlas Lions, who were the surprise package in Qatar and became the first African team to reach the last four.

That fact did not go unnoticed by Dembele who had some generous words after the win.

“Congratulations to Morocco for their impressive run in this World Cup. You deserve the admiration of the footballing world because you made history,” he wrote on Instagram.

France will now turn their attentions to Argentina and hope to successfully defend the title they won four years ago in Russia.

Dembele was an unused substitute in the 2018 final win over Croatia but is expected to start against Lionel Messi and Co.