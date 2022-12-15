Xavi says James Rodriguez playing for Madrid and not Barcelona was a shame

Each World Cup that comes around we reminisce on players that made a name for themselves at the famed tournament. One of the most notorious versions of this was James Rodriguez for Colombia at the 2014 World Cup. He was such a star that he made a big-money move to Real Madrid immediately after the tournament.

Barcelona boss Xavi lamented this move, saying that he believes James's talent was incredible and wishes that the Colombian played for Barcelona instead of Real Madrid.

Xavi told Marca the Real Madrid man has always shown the “quality and talent to make a difference” on the field and highlighted his ability to score “tremendous goals from short or long distances” thanks to his “gifted left foot.” He also made the surprise admission confesison that it was a shame “heplayed for Real Madrid CF and not FC Barcelona.”

James had incredible moments in his career, let’s hope he finds a consistent spot at Olympiacos and we get to see those moments of brilliance once again.