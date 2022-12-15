Barcelona miss out on Endrick as Real Madrid confirm transfer

Barcelona have missed out on the signing of Brazilian wonderkid Endrick as it’s been confirmed the youngster will move to Real Madrid in 2024.

Los Blancos confirmed the deal has been done in an official statement.

“Real Madrid CF, Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras, Endrick and his family have reached an agreement whereby the player will be able to join Real Madrid when he comes of age in July 2024. “Until then, Endrick will continue his training at the SE Palmeiras. The player will travel to Madrid in the coming days to visit our club’s facilities.”

It’s being report Real Madrid will pay around €72 million for Endrick.

Barcelona had been in the race to sign Endrick and Xavi even discussed the possibility of a move recently in an interview with ESPN during the World Cup.

“We have been speaking with his father and also directly with the player,” he said. “I explained the project we have in Barcelona. We want talent and he is a talent, capable of making a difference.”

Yet Barca’s financial situation means the club never really stood a chance and Endrick will now become a Real Madrid player.