FC Barcelona News: 16 December 2022; Ter Stegen returns, Barca Femeni into UWCL quarter-finals

Ter Stegen back at training | FC Barcelona

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has returned to training after the World Cup. The stopper was in the Germany squad but did not feature in Qatar.

Barcelona enter the final bidding for Dortmund striker Moukoko | Sport

Barcelona are in the hunt for Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko who will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Benfica 2-6 Barça: Through to the quarter finals | FC Barcelona

Barcelona Femeni are into the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League after a big win. The team will progress as group winners if they better Bayern’s result in the last game.

Barça and Atlético among the candidates to sign Croatia’s Juranovic | Sport

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are interested in Croatia full-back Josip Juranovic who has impressed at the World Cup. The defender is contracted to Celtic until 2026.

Rabiot offered to Barcelona with his Juventus contract set to expire | Sport

Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer. The midfielder’s contract at Juventus expires at the end of the season.

Galatasaray the only club ready to pay transfer fee for Memphis Depay | Sport

Turkish side Galatasaray are the only club currently who are willing to pay a transfer fee for Memphis Depay. The Dutchman will discuss his future at the club with Xavi next week.