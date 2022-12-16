Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Eric Garcia and Balde return to Barcelona training

Barcelona continue with their preparations for the restart of La Liga, with the big news on Friday being that Robert Lewandowski was back to work.

The Poland international was spotted heading in as he gets back to business after World Cup 2022.

Also turning on Friday were Spain trio Ansu Fati, Alejandro Balde, and Eric Garcia.

The quartet are the latest internationals to return, following Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen who were also back at it this week.

Xavi should get the rest of his Spain contingent back shortly as he gears up for the clash against Espanyol on New Year’s Eve.

The Barcelona boss will, of course, be without Robert Lewandowski for that game due to the striker’s three-match ban and will need to rethink his attack.

Xavi may also have to cope without Ousmane Dembele for the first game back. The Frenchman is still out in Qatar and preparing for Sunday’s final.