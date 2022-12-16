Barcelona issue European Super League statement

Barcelona do not appear to be giving up on plans for a European Super League despite the proposal receiving a blow this week when the European Court of Justice’s Advocate General said UEFA & FIFA are within their rights to impose sanctions on clubs who join any breakaway league.

The Catalans have now posted a statement in response after president Joan Laporta met with Florentino Perez and Bernd Reichart, who is the CEO of the company behind the Super League, at a forum “to continue to explore new avenues to reform European Football.”

Barca have now shared a statement by A22 Sport, Reichart’s company, regarding the European Super League.

We are continuing to work to reform European football, to improve competitiveness, sustainability and governance. We are talking to many clubs across 10 different countries who share our view of the challenges faced by the sport. Standing still cannot be an option. pic.twitter.com/wq561xHthG — A22 Sports (@A22Sports) December 16, 2022

Reichart has also spoken at greater length about the breakaway league and insisted the idea is still very much alive.

“The Super League isn’t dead, not at all, it’s very much alive,” he said. “We’ll keep working until the judgement. We are still convinced that UEFA can’t be everything at once: they organize the competition, they regulate the competition, and at the same time they control access to the market. They’re judge and jury. “In any sector, that would be intolerable, because there wouldn’t be any innovation... What the Advocate General’s opinion left clear is that [UEFA] have to open up access to the market, and their opinion must be subject to clear rules that limit them in that role. “For me, that’s a step forward. Until next year we’ll keep working, proposing solutions, listening to the parties involved and developing our proposals. Obviously after that, we’ll need a solid legal basis to propose them.”

The ESL was launched in 2021 and then swiftly fell apart as the majority of clubs abandoned the project.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus are three clubs who remain signed up to the proposal.

The ECJ will give a final ruling on the Super League in March.