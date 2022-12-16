Sergio Busquets announces international retirement after World Cup 2022

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has confirmed he’s hanging up his international boots after World Cup 2022.

The 34-year-old wrote a lengthy message on social media explaining his decision to call it a day after 15 years with the Spain national team.

“Hello to all! I would like to announce that after almost 15 years and 143 games, the time has come to say goodbye to the national team,” he wrote. “I would like to thank all the people who have been with me on this long road. From Vicente del Bosque who gave me the opportunity to start, to Luis Enrique for making me enjoy until the last second. Also thank the trust of Julen Lopetegui, Fernando Hierro or Robert Moreno, as well as all their staff.”

Busquets also took time out to thanks his team-mates, all the staff he has worked with, the supporters and his family and makes it clear it’s been “an honor” to represent Spain.

The skipper also wishes the team all the best for the future under new coach Luis de la Fuente, who replaced Luis Enrique after World Cup 2022.

“Finally, I can only wish all the luck in the world to my teammates and the new coach Luis de la Fuente,” he added. “Now I will be one more fan, enjoy and support our national team unconditionally. Eternal thanks.”

Busquets calls time on an international career that saw him lift the World Cup in 2010, the Euros in 2012 and make 143 appearances for Spain.