Messi made me fall in love with Barcelona, says Dembele ahead of World Cup final

Ousmane Dembele has been talking about Lionel Messi ahead of Sunday’s World Cup final which will see the two players clash in Qatar when France face Argentina.

The forward says that Messi is one of the main reasons he fell in love with Barcelona and spoke about the influence he has had on his career.

“He’s an exceptional player, one of those who made me love Bacelona along with Iniesta. I spent four great years with him,” he said. “He’s a normal guy in the dressing room, he helps young players. He gave me a lot. He’s difficult to control and we’ll have to do everything we can to make sure he touches the ball as little as possible.”

Dembele also spoke about his own form at the World Cup and admits he’d love to get a goal.

“I think I can do better offensively, but sometimes the important thing is the team and I don’t think about the numbers. But it’s true that I’m missing a goal,” he added.

The forward is not the only Barca player in Sunday’s final. Jules Kounde is also expected to start the game for Les Bleus and continue at right-back.