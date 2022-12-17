Inter ‘pushing’ for Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie - report

Inter are said to be pushing hard to sign Franck Kessie from Barcelona in the January transfer window.

The midfielder only arrived on a free transfer in the summer from Milan but has made just two La Liga starts which has prompted speculation he could leave in January.

His agent has downplayed the transfer talk but that is of no interest to the rumor mill with the transfer window just a few weeks away.

The Corriere dello Sport claim that Inter boss Filippo Inzagi is particularly keen on Kessie and wants to strengthen the Nerazzurri.

Kessie would rather stay but will go if he’s pushed, although it’s worth nothing that Jordi Cruyff has said the club aren’t thinking about letting him leave at the moment.

“There is no plan for him to leave. Neither on his part nor on our part, despite the fact that I have read news about it,” he told Mundo Deportivo.