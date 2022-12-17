 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona ‘not worried’ about Chelsea links with Dembele - report

The club believe the Frenchman is happy at the Camp Nou

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v UD Almeria - La Liga Santander Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly “not worried” about speculation that Chelsea could try and tempt Ousmane Dembele away from the Camp Nou.

Marca reckon Barca are delighted to see Dembele doing well at the World Cup but won’t rush to get his renewal sorted out.

The Blues are thought to be keen on the Frenchman, and his current release clause is €50m which may also be tempting for the Premier League club.

However, Barcelona are not too concerned because they think that Dembele is comfortable at the Camp Nou and feels a “valued and important” part of Xavi’s squad.

The Barcelona boss has publicly backed Dembele ever since arriving and has made him a key part of his starting XI.

Dembele has managed to shrug off his injury problems and has been a regular under Xavi, even earning a recall to the France team in time for the World Cup.

The attacker only signed a new two-year deal last summer which means Barca will want to renew him in 2023 to avoid another contract saga.

