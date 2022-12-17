Xavi reacts to Busquets’ decision to retire from Spain duty

Barcelona coach Xavi has shared his thoughts following news that Sergio Busquets has decided to call time on his international career.

Xavi spoke to the club’s media and admitted it was good news for the club because Busquets will now be able to “rest more and focus on Barca.”

However, the coach also went on to pile praise on Busquets and congratulate the midfielder for his phenomenal international career.

“In the end it’s a personal decision that you make when you feel the time is right. You will have seen it like this. I wish you luck,” he added. “He is a player who has made history, a legend. One of the best midfielders in world soccer and the best defensive midfielder in the history of Spain. I congratulate him.”

Busquets has waved goodbye to Spain and there’s speculation he could also hang up his Barca boots at the end of the season. The 34-year-old is out of contract and yet to confirm whether he will renew or move on.