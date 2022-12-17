Podcast: Previewing and predicting the World Cup final between France and Argentina

This week on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I interview Emile Avanessian. Emile recently wrote a piece on Barça Femeni’s Return to Camp Nou and the Bonafide Stardom of Claudia Pina.

We chat about the World Cup semifinal results with Argentina taking care of Croatia and France beating Morocco. Which result was more surprising in the gameplay and did we get the World Cup final that represents the best in the world? We take a look at some of the key matchups in the final and who will come out on top.

Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more here.