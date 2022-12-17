New faces in today's session - FC Barcelona

Another training session saw more players return from World Cup duty. On Friday Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Eric Garcia and Alejandro Balde all returned to training after they all reached the last 16 phase of the tournament in Qatar with their respective national teams.

Sergio Busquets retires from international duty - FC Barcelona

Sergio Busquets has decided to put an end to his time with the Spanish national squad. The captain of 'La Roja', and also of FC Barcelona, made the announcement today Thursday on social networks.

Daichi Kamada between Borussia Dortmund and... Barca - SPORT

Daichi Kamada, the Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder, could be a surprise Barca signing in January, per the German media. The Japanese playmaker’s deal ends in June and various bug sides are interested, including Borussia Dortmund and Barca. In Italy they say Serie A clubs are also interested.

Alejandro Balde's Barca contract renewal almost there - SPORT

Alex Balde will renew his contract with Barcelona. There is the basis of a deal until 2027, with a 500m euro release clause. The Barcelona full-back will improve his salary and along with Ronald Araujo and Gavi, is an important piece of the team locked down.

Luis Rubiales hails Sergio Busquets after Spain retirement - Football España

Spanish FA (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales has praised Sergio Busquets after his decision to retire from international football. Busquets was the last remaining member of the 2010 World Cup winning side, present at the 2022 World Cup, and the veteran midfielder has decided to hang up his boots after 13 years with La Roja.

Three Barcelona players return to training early following World Cup action - Football España

Xavi Hernandez is slowly regaining some semblance of the squad he waved farewell to ahead of the World Cup, as various players come back from their post-World Cup break. There are just two Barcelona players still in action in Qatar, with Jules Kounde and Ousmane Dembele taking on Argentina in the final next Sunday.