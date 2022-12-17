Spain boss Luis de la Fuente tried to convince Busquets not to retire yet

New Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has admitted he tried unsuccessfully to persuade Sergio Busquets to continue his international career.

Busquets announced on Friday that he would be calling time on his career with Spain after World Cup 2022.

De la Fuente, who has replaced Luis Enrique at the helm, says he wanted the captain to continue but was unable to change his mind.

“I had the privilege of receiving a call yesterday in which he informed me that he had made that decision. I tried to convince him, but he is a man with clear ideas and he had chosen the decision. I could only respect him,” he said. “I want to acknowledge the extremely important role, the legacy that Busquets has left in Spanish football. It’s a shame that he already wants to close the stage internationally. “That’s how I conveyed it to him, but I fully respect his decision and support it. He’s one of the most important players of Spanish football, for what he has achieved on the field and for his dominance.”

Busquets can now concentrate on Barcelona, although it’s still not clear if he will continue past the end of the current campaign when his existing contract expires.