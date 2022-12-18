WELCOME TO THE LUSAIL STADIUM!!! This spectacular venue in Al Daayen is the site of the biggest match in sports as Argentina and France face off in the World Cup Final for the right to call themselves world champions. This is one of the most anticipated finals in history and Barcelona fans will be glued to the screens as Lionel Messi looks to finally win the World Cup against Jules Kounde, Ousmane Dembélé and the rest of the very talented French team who are looking for back-to-back titles. What a game this promises to be, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup Final

Date/Time: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 6pm local time, 10am ET, 7am PT (USA), 4pm WAT (Nigeria), 8.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Lusail Stadium, Al Daayen

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: FOX (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), others

Online: FOX Sports App, Sling TV (USA), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!