Argentina vs France

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup Final

Argentina Outs & Doubts: Papu Gómez, Ángel Di María (doubt)

France Outs & Doubts: Olivier Giroud (doubt)

Date/Time: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 6pm local time, 10am ET, 7am PT (USA), 4pm WAT (Nigeria), 8.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Lusail Stadium, Al Daayen

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)

How to watch on TV: FOX (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), others

How to watch online: FOX Sports App, Sling TV (USA), others

And then there were two. After a remarkable month of action in Qatar with some of the most dramatic moments in the history of the tournament, the World Cup Final takes place this Sunday as Argentina take on France at the Lusail Stadium for the biggest prize in sports.

This is without a doubt of the most anticipated Finals in World Cup history for many reasons. France are looking to become the third nation ever and the first in 50 years to repeat as world champions, and one of these two will join a very short list of countries to have lifted the trophy at least three times along with Brazil, Germany and Italy.

This is also a rematch of the 2018 Round of 16 in Russia in which Les Bleus destroyed the Albiceleste on their way to the championship, and Argentina have not been shy about looking for revenge for that heavy defeat four years ago. After their shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in the opener Argentina have been the best, most consistent team in this tournament while France have struggled quite a bit in their games and are here thanks in large part to their immense talent, which makes this a fascinating clash between a true team and a collection of exceptional individuals.

And of course there’s the matchup between Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, who are teammates at PSG and have attracted all of the headlines ahead of this one. Mbappé can cement himself as perhaps the world’s best player if he shines in the Final, and Messi will erase every single doubt about his status as the greatest footballer of all time if he can finally win a World Cup.

Messi is obviously a Barcelona legend and the main story of this game for Culers, but there are current Barça players on the other side looking for glory of their own as Ousmane Dembélé and Jules Kounde will try to spoil Messi’s party and help Mbappé and former Blaugrana Antoine Griezmann repeat as champs.

This is the Final most fans wanted to watch, and we’ve got it. It should be a memorable one.

Let’s dance.

POSSIBLE LINEUPS

Argentina (4-3-3): E. Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; De Paul, Fernández, Mac Allister; Di María, Messi, J. Álvarez

France (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Griezmann, Mbappé; Giroud

PREDICTION

We’ve waited two decades for this. We won’t be disappointed: 2-1 Argentina in extra-time, and the GOAT reaches immortality.