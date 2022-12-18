Last session of the week - FC Barcelona

The first team have trained for the last time this week at the Ciutat Esportiva. Following a week in which international players have been gradually reporting back from World Cup duty, Xavi Hernández continued working with the players he has this Saturday with an eye on the imminent resumption of club competitions.

Barça Atlètic 2–1 Real Unión: Win to end the year positively - FC Barcelona

Three points to end 2022 on a positive note for Barça Atlètic at the Estadi Johan Cruyff after defeating Real Unión de Irún 2-1. Luismi Cruz and Aranda got the goals in a game dominated by Barça. That's now 25 points so far this season, meaning they are currently tied for a play-off spot, albeit having played a game more.

Ronaldinho claims Lionel Messi could play on until 50 - Football España

Lionel Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Ronaldinho has advised him against retirement in 2023. Messi faces one final shot at World Cup glory this weekend as his Argentina side take on defending champions France in the 2022 World Cup final.

Former French World Cup winner wants Argentina victory for Lionel Messi - Football España

David Trezeguet helped France win the World Cup for the first time on home soil back in 1998. On Sunday, les Bleus have the chance to win their third, and their second consecutively. As well as his allegiance to France, with whom he played 71 times for, Trezeguet also had Argentinian roots. His mother is Argentine, and he grew up in the country’s capital of Buenos Aires. He even started his playing career in Argentina, at Club Atlético Platense.

Former French star 'would love' Lionel Messi to win the World Cup - Football España

Lionel Messi is loved by many fans across each country of the world, and France is no exception. However, you would think that on Sunday, there will be no French Messi fans, right? It seems as though that is not the case, as a former French international has gone on record to say that he would be very happy if Argentina were to win the World Cup final in Qatar.

Angers "have received bids" for Barcelona target - Football España

Azzedine Ounahi has perhaps been the biggest breakthrough star of this year’s World Cup. Before the tournament, he was unknown outside of France and his native Morocco. Now, his name is on the lips of most people in the footballing world.

Youssoufa Moukoko's agent confirms he could leave Borussia Dortmund - Football España

The saga of when Youssoufa Moukoko’s future lies is set to rumble on, as he could be about to leave Borussia Dortmund. Moukoko have had a fantastic season for Dortmund so far this season, which has led to the likes of Barcelona and Chelsea expressing an interest in the teenager.

'Lionel Messi made me love Barcelona' - Ousmane Dembele - Football España

He may be his rival on the pitch in Sunday’s World Cup final, but Ousmane Dembele was keen to heap praise on Argentina’s Lionel Messi ahead of the match. Dembele and Messi were teammates at Barcelona for four years, in which the Frenchman was amazed by the level of quality that his Argentine counterpart had.

Jordi Alba posts emotional farewell message to Sergio Busquets following retirement - Football España

With the news of Sergio Busquets announcing his retirement from international football yesterday, messages have poured in to congratulate the Barcelona midfielder. Having represented Spain for the 143rd time against Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar earlier this month, Busquets decided that the time was right to call time on his international playing days.