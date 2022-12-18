 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dembele concedes penalty, taken off in first half of World Cup final

A nightmare for the Frenchman

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Ousmane Dembele had a World Cup final to forget on Sunday against Argentina in Qatar.

The Barcelona forward was named in the starting XI but was guilty of giving away a penalty in the first half which led to Lionel Messi opening the scoring.

Dembele tried to challenge Angel Di Maria for the ball but saw the Argentine go to ground and win a spot-kick. It was a soft penalty but Messi didn’t care and tucked the penalty away.

Argentina went on to make it 2-0 through Di Maria on 36 minutes which led to France boss Didier Deschamps to making some drastic changes

Dembele was hauled off five minutes before half-time, along with Olivier Giroud, and Marcus Thuram and Randal Kolo Muani were sent on to try and inspire a comeback.

It was a fairly disastrous performance by France in the first half. The defending champions pick up the unwanted record of becoming the first side on record not to attempt a single shot in the first half of a World Cup final.

