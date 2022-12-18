 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lionel Messi cements legacy as Argentina win greatest World Cup Final ever

The most memorable football match ever played, and won by the best to ever do it

By Renato Gonçalves
Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Don’t you dare speak that nonsense about Lionel Messi again.

Seven games. Seven goals. The captain and unquestionable leader of his team and best player in the tournament. He stood there and took every shot fired by Kylian Mbappé in the greatest World Cup Final ever. He was never knocked out.

When it came time for the penalty shootout, he played games with Hugo Lloris and sent him the wrong way for the second time on the night.

Sure, he got some help. It’s a team game after all. Rodrigo De Paul and Alexis Mac Allister played the game of their lives. Ángel Di María gave everything he had with an injury. Emi Martínez is forever a hero to Argentinean people.

But it all comes back to Messi. Because that’s how it needs to happen. And he delivered. Time and time again.

The greatest player of all time played in the greatest football game of all time. And he won it.

Don’t you dare speak that nonsense about Lionel Messi again.

