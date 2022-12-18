 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona celebrate Lionel Messi’s World Cup win

The Catalans have sent a message to the GOAT

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Lionel Messi may no longer be a Barcelona player but he remains a club legend and will be forever a part of the club.

The Catalans have been busy celebrating his World Cup win on Sunday with a series of message on social media.

Barca certainly summed it up best with this one below:

The old #MadeinLaMasia hashtag also got an airing.

Barcelona also got busy with the emojis:

Messi scored twice in a thrilling game that ended up 3-3 after extra-time. He also netted an extremely cool penalty in the shootout as Argentina prevailed 4-2 against France.

The GOAT then got to lift the trophy that has eluded him for so long and also picked up the Golden Ball, handed to the tournament’s best player.

Congratulations to the GOAT!

