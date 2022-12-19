Pablo Torre does not want to leave Barcelona on loan in January - report

Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre has been linked with a January exit on loan recently, but the teenager reportedly has “no plans” to leave the Camp Nou this winter.

Villarreal have been rumored to be interested in the summer signing who has struggled for game time in the first half of the season.

Yet Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Torre is “clear that he wants to continue” and his camp reckon the rumors about his future have not come from the player.

Torre has only made four appearances so far this season and hasn’t featured during the World Cup for Barca Atletic due to an ankle injury.

The youngster is back in training now but may be set for more frustration in the second half of the season due to the competition for places in midfield.

Xavi has said already this season that Torre is in a difficult situation and that the midfielder will need to be patient and wait for his chance.

A loan move would offer Torre the chance to get some regular football under his belt, but it seems the midfielder is adamant he can try and force his way into team this season.