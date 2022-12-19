Barcelona players congratulate Messi on World Cup win

Barcelona players past and present have been enjoying seeing Lionel Messi lift the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 after beating France on penalties.

A scintillating final saw Messi score twice as the teams finished 3-3 after extra-time. The GOAT then saw his side win the penalty shootout 4-2 to be crowned world champions.

Here’s what the Barcelona players made of it all:

“The true king of this sport,” wrote Ronald Araujo on Instagram stories.

“Congratulations Leo, football owed you this,” said Pedri. “Congratulations Brother,” offered Neymar.

“The best, you deserve it Lionel Messi !! I’m so glad!!” wrote Sergi Roberto.

Another Barcelona legend, Dani Alves was a little more effusive in his praise, as you might expect from the charismatic Brazilian.

“I don’t give a f*ck what they tell me..... Leo Messi , this f*cking world loved you, f*cking football loves you and those of us who love football respect you and congratulate you right now for that moment.

“Enjoy it with your family and those who pass by your side. As a Brazilian and as a South American, I know that’s more than winning that cup. LONG LIVE FOOTBALL AND LONG LIVE THOSE WHO LOVE THAT SPORT! Ahhh and just to top it off, he was the one who always talked about the almighty God!!”

Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol also had a few words. Puyol didn’t say much but still absolutely nailed it:

Sergio Aguero, who was in Qatar to join in the celebrations, also had a few words for his good friend and former team-mate.

“The best in the world, he has to take the World Cup. I love you my friend.”

And there was also a message from the man himself.

“CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!! So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don’t fall, I can’t believe it.....” wrote Messi on Instagram.

“Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit is of this group, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians We did it LET’S GO We’re seeing each other very soon.”