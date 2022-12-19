Leo Messi completes the set - FC Barcelona

Leo Messi continues to write history as victory in the World Cup means that the Argentine star has won everything that there is to win as a professional footballer. The legend has shown once more why he is considered one of the best players to have ever played the game with his latest achievement in his long and unforgettable career.

Xavi's exam to find Robert Lewandowski's replacement - SPORT

Normality is returning to Barcelona. The players are returning, with Ansu Fati and Eric Garcia coming back to training early. Most of the others will be back from Monday. Those who reached the quarter-finals can have longer off - Memphis, De Jong and Raphinha will be back on Thursday.

De la Fuente: I tried to convince Busquets to keep playing for Spain - SPORT

Sergio Busquets announced on Friday his retirement from the Spanish national team. The Spain captain will no longer defend La Roja after the early elimination at the World Cup in Qatar 2022. His farewell coincides with that of the coach, Luis Enrique, who has been replaced on the bench by Luis de la Fuente, who has spoken about the 'departure' of the Barcelona midfielder.

PSG chief confirms Lionel Messi contract talks in 2023 - Football España

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to open up contract extension talks with Lionel Messi upon his return from the 2022 World Cup. Messi finally secured a World Cup title with Argentina, scoring twice in their final win over France, as PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe became the first player since 1966 to score a hat trick in a World Cup final.

Manchester United to go back in for Frenkie De Jong - Football España

Frenkie De Jong was close to leaving Barcelona for Manchester United during last summer’s transfer window, before he decided to stay at the Camp Nou. That was a saga that rumbled on throughout most of the summer. Now, there could be round two, as The Daily Mail claim that the Red Devils will return with another bid for the Dutchman next summer.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid could miss out of French World Cup star - Football España

The developments over the future of Adrien Rabiot are sure to be interesting, as the Frenchman looks set to leave Juventus at the end of the season. Rabiot has starred for his nation at the World Cup, in which he has helped them into Sunday’s final against Argentina. He has played in every match in Qatar, besides the semi-final against Morocco, which he missed due to illness.

Barcelona set to miss out on Phillipe Coutinho money - Football España

Phillipe Coutinho could be set to leave Aston Villa and return to his homeland, which would be bad news for Barcelona. Coutinho joined Villa from Barcelona last January on an initial loan deal, before the Premier League club agreed to sign the Brazilian on a permanent basis in the summer.

Barcelona youngster wants to stay at the club - Football España

Pablo Torre is one of the brightest talents in Spanish football, but his appearances at Barcelona have been limited this season. Having joined the Blaugrana club from Racing Santander in March, many had high hopes that the 19-year-old could break into the first team at the club.

Barcelona target speaks on his future - Football España

The future of Youri Tielemans is a keenly discussed topics, with clubs across Europe very interested in signing the Belgian international. Tielemans’ contract expires at current club Leicester City at the end of the season, meaning that a number of clubs have expressed their interest in signing him.