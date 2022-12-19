Xavi welcomes five more Barcelona players back to training after World Cup 2022

Barcelona are slowly getting back up to speed after World Cup 2022, with five more players reporting back for duty at the Ciutat Esportiva on Monday.

Spain players Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Jordi Alba, and Gavi were all back to work to prepare for the restart of La Liga at the end of the month.

Barcelona also confirmed on Monday that midfielders Franck Kessie and Pablo Torre are fully fit after injury.

Kessie has recoverd from a hamstring injury suffered in the Champions League before the World Cup, while Torre has shaken off an ankle problem.

Barcelona should be further boosted this week with Dutch duo Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong also expected to return to training along with Brazil’s Raphinha.

Xavi will then have his full squad to work with apart from French duo Jules Kounde and Ousmane Dembele who will be the latest to return after reaching the World Cup final.