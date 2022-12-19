WATCH: Iniesta catches up with Xavi at Barcelona training

Andres Iniesta was back at Barcelona on Monday and spent some time catching up with Xavi on the training ground at the Ciutat Esportiva.

It’s been a while since we saw the duo together in Barcelona colors but they enjoyed a good catch-up as Xavi put his team through their paces.

Name a better midfield duo. We’ll wait. pic.twitter.com/HiQOaLq2hM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 19, 2022

Iniesta revealed he is back home for a brief holiday but still follows Barcelona as much as he can.

“Well, now I’m going to spend my vacation in Barcelona, ​​I came to say hello to my colleagues, I’m happy,” he said. “From a distance, I follow everything I can. I wish the best for the team, and I am confident in that, and I hope that Barcelona will win all the titles that are still possible.”

Iniesta has previously spoken about how he could move into coaching when he finally hangs up his boots.

Could we see him back working alongside Xavi in the future at Barca?