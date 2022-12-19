Andres Iniesta loved seeing Lionel Messi win World Cup 2022

Andres Iniesta has been back at Barcelona today and was happy to share his thoughts on seeing Lionel Messi lift the 2022 World Cup with Argentina on Sunday in Qatar.

The midfielder admitted he had loved seeing the GOAT finally being crowned world champion and was full of happiness for his former team-mate.

“Looking at the World Cup he had, and the wonderful final, and in the end, the time came for Messi to carry the trophy, this is something that cannot be explained, it is the utmost happiness,” he said. “Leo did everything to win the World Cup, he delivered a stunning World Cup in all aspects, and the cherry on top of the cake was winning the World Cup.”

Iniesta is a player who knows all about winning the World Cup of course. The midfielder scored the winner for Spain against the Netherlands back in 2010 in South Africa.