WELCOME TO DAY 13 OF THE 2022 WORLD CUP!!! The group stage comes to an end today, and after all the dramatic finishes and shocking eliminations over the last three days the bar is being raised very high for the knockout stages when it comes to entertainment.

Belgium and Germany are out and for three painful minutes Luis Enrique’s Spain was also on their way home from Qatar, and the final day of group action could see one or two more big nations eliminated earlier than expected.

World Cup Rooting Guide We know that most of you already have a rooting interest in the World Cup. But that’s probably just habit. SB Nation has devised a quiz based on your style of sports fandom that will *scientifically decide which team you should be rooting for. Take it here! *no actual science was used

We begin with the conclusion of Group H, with all four teams still in contention and a lot of drama expected. Portugal are already qualified and could top the group even if they lose to South Korea, so expect manager Fernando Santos to make quite a few changes and rest his big names for the Round of 16. South Korea need to win by two goals and hope for a draw in the other game, and talisman Son Heung-min needs to find a way to improve his game and lead his country to a famous victory and a spot in the knockouts.

The other game in the group is between Ghana and Uruguay, and the Celeste must win to give themselves a chance and hope that Portugal beat the Koreans. Ghana sit in second place but will be knocked out if they get only a point and South Korea get the aforementioned two-goal win, so the Africans know that they need all three points to avoid any trouble.

The final two matches of the group stage will bring an end to Group G, where Brazil have already qualified and will rest their big stars for the meeting with Cameroon. The Africans will advance if they win by two goals and the other game ends in a draw.

But the real big one in this group is between Switzerland and Serbia, and the Swiss can qualify with a win or a draw as long as Cameroon don’t beat Brazil. Despite being last in the group, Serbia still have a realistic chance to move on if they beat the Swiss and Brazil avoid defeat in the other game.

This should be another incredible day full of dramatic action as the group stage comes to an end, and you are welcome to join us to follow and comment all the fun. Vamos!

LIVE BLOG

GHANA vs URUGUAY

LINEUPS

Ghana XI: Ait-Zigi; Seidu, Amartey, Salisu, Baba; Samed, Partey; Kudus, A. Ayew, J. Ayew; Williams (4-2-3-1)

Uruguay XI: Rochet; Varela, Giménez, Coates, Olivera; Arrascaeta, Valverde, Bentancur, Pellistri; Suárez, Núñez (4-4-2)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Group H, Matchday 3

Date/Time: Friday, December 2, 2022, 6pm local time, 10am ET, 7am PT (USA), 4pm WAT (Nigeria), 8.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Referee: Daniel Siebert (GER)

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: FS1 (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), MTV (India), others

Online: FOX Sports App, Sling TV (USA), others

SOUTH KOREA vs PORTUGAL

LINEUPS

South Korea XI: Kim; Kim, Kwon, Kim, Kim; Hwang, Jung; Lee, Lee, Son; Cho (4-2-3-1)

Portugal XI: Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Silva, Cancelo; Nunes, Neves, Vitinha; Mário, Ronaldo, Horta (4-3-3)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Group H, Matchday 3

Date/Time: Friday, December 2, 2022, 6pm local time, 10am ET, 7am PT (USA), 4pm WAT (Nigeria), 8.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Education City Stadium, Doha

Referee: Facundo Tello (ARG)

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: FOX (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), others

Online: FOX Sports App, Sling TV (USA), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!