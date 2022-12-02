WELCOME TO DAY 13 OF THE 2022 WORLD CUP!!! The group stage comes to an end today, and after all the dramatic finishes and shocking eliminations over the last three days the bar is being raised very high for the knockout stages when it comes to entertainment.
Belgium and Germany are out and for three painful minutes Luis Enrique’s Spain was also on their way home from Qatar, and the final day of group action could see one or two more big nations eliminated earlier than expected.
We begin with the conclusion of Group H, with all four teams still in contention and a lot of drama expected. Portugal are already qualified and could top the group even if they lose to South Korea, so expect manager Fernando Santos to make quite a few changes and rest his big names for the Round of 16. South Korea need to win by two goals and hope for a draw in the other game, and talisman Son Heung-min needs to find a way to improve his game and lead his country to a famous victory and a spot in the knockouts.
The other game in the group is between Ghana and Uruguay, and the Celeste must win to give themselves a chance and hope that Portugal beat the Koreans. Ghana sit in second place but will be knocked out if they get only a point and South Korea get the aforementioned two-goal win, so the Africans know that they need all three points to avoid any trouble.
The final two matches of the group stage will bring an end to Group G, where Brazil have already qualified and will rest their big stars for the meeting with Cameroon. The Africans will advance if they win by two goals and the other game ends in a draw.
But the real big one in this group is between Switzerland and Serbia, and the Swiss can qualify with a win or a draw as long as Cameroon don’t beat Brazil. Despite being last in the group, Serbia still have a realistic chance to move on if they beat the Swiss and Brazil avoid defeat in the other game.
This should be another incredible day full of dramatic action as the group stage comes to an end, and you are welcome to join us to follow and comment all the fun. Vamos!
LIVE BLOG
GHANA vs URUGUAY
LINEUPS
Ghana XI: Ait-Zigi; Seidu, Amartey, Salisu, Baba; Samed, Partey; Kudus, A. Ayew, J. Ayew; Williams (4-2-3-1)
Uruguay XI: Rochet; Varela, Giménez, Coates, Olivera; Arrascaeta, Valverde, Bentancur, Pellistri; Suárez, Núñez (4-4-2)
MATCH INFO
Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Group H, Matchday 3
Date/Time: Friday, December 2, 2022, 6pm local time, 10am ET, 7am PT (USA), 4pm WAT (Nigeria), 8.30pm IST (India)
Venue: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Referee: Daniel Siebert (GER)
HOW TO WATCH
On TV: FS1 (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), MTV (India), others
Online: FOX Sports App, Sling TV (USA), others
SOUTH KOREA vs PORTUGAL
LINEUPS
South Korea XI: Kim; Kim, Kwon, Kim, Kim; Hwang, Jung; Lee, Lee, Son; Cho (4-2-3-1)
Portugal XI: Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Silva, Cancelo; Nunes, Neves, Vitinha; Mário, Ronaldo, Horta (4-3-3)
MATCH INFO
Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Group H, Matchday 3
Date/Time: Friday, December 2, 2022, 6pm local time, 10am ET, 7am PT (USA), 4pm WAT (Nigeria), 8.30pm IST (India)
Venue: Education City Stadium, Doha
Referee: Facundo Tello (ARG)
HOW TO WATCH
On TV: FOX (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), others
Online: FOX Sports App, Sling TV (USA), others
Matchday Thread Rules
We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:
Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.
Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!
Loading comments...