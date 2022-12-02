FC Barcelona opens first Barça Store in Madrid - FC Barcelona

New shop near Puerta del Sol, in the historic Palacio de Gavira, opens its doors on Thursday 1 December in the presence of Xavier Barbany, club director responsible for roller hockey, and former player Luis García

FC Barcelona women pose for official 2022/23 photo - FC Barcelona

The Estadi Johan Cruyff was the venue on Thursday morning for the women's team's official photo shoot for the 2022/23 season, which took place shortly before the training session.

World Cup 2022: Japan 2-1 Spain: Japan and Spain both through on dramatic night - BBC Sport

La Roja were cruising at the break after Alvaro Morata headed home Cesar Azpilicueta's cross from close range, but Japan would quickly turn the game - and the whole of Group E - on its head. The Samurai Blue sent on substitutes Ritsu Doan and Mitoma at half-time and within six minutes of the restart they had both made a huge impact.

International scout Joel Lara is Barcelona's eyes at Qatar World Cup - SPORT

Joel Lara Rodríguez is Jordi Cruyff and FC Barcelona's eyes at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Cruyff, Barça's sporting director, did not travel to the tournament and delegated the duties of watching possible signings for the present and the future in the hands of the scout, who is of his utmost confidence.

Real Madrid and Barcelona watching Liverpool attacking target - Football España

The World Cup is a stage that can turn any player into a star in the space of seven games or less, and while Mohammed Kudus has been in excellent form for Ajax this season, the Ghanaian forward has been strutting his stuff with the eyes of the world on him.

Barcelona's Eric Garcia reveals he uses psychologist to deal with criticism - Football España

Perhaps aside from the veterans, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, few can claim to have fought off more criticism in the Barcelona camp than Eric Garcia. A target for both Culers and Spain fans, Garcia is constantly the subject of hot debate, with some feeling he is not up to the task for either team.

Sergio Busquets sets date for decision on Barcelona future - Football España

Barcelona have limited resources with which to work with for the next 18 months, due to their salary limit issues. It means that any exits have to be carefully considered and few will cause more debate than that of Sergio Busquets.